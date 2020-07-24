Lee, Minnie
1959 - 2020
Minnie E. Lee, age 60, of Columbus, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Spencer, WV on August 5, 1959, one of six daughters of the late Ronvil and Belva (Roney) Lee. She was a production technician with Luxotica for the past 9 years. Minnie is survived by her five sisters, Debbie Lee, Lois Lee, Toni (Joe) Fink, Sandy (Tim) Feldman and Lisa (Patrick) Weidmann; six nieces and nephews, Amanda, Brandy, Brittney, Allison. Joshua and Noah; other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Debbie Clipner in 2013. She was a devoted OSU Buckeye football fan and loved her dogs, all types and breeds. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232, where private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully ask all friends and guests wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Private entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a memory or send condolences with Minnie's family.