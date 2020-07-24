1/
Minnie Lee
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee, Minnie
1959 - 2020
Minnie E. Lee, age 60, of Columbus, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Spencer, WV on August 5, 1959, one of six daughters of the late Ronvil and Belva (Roney) Lee. She was a production technician with Luxotica for the past 9 years. Minnie is survived by her five sisters, Debbie Lee, Lois Lee, Toni (Joe) Fink, Sandy (Tim) Feldman and Lisa (Patrick) Weidmann; six nieces and nephews, Amanda, Brandy, Brittney, Allison. Joshua and Noah; other relatives and many friends. Besides her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Debbie Clipner in 2013. She was a devoted OSU Buckeye football fan and loved her dogs, all types and breeds. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232, where private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully ask all friends and guests wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Private entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences with Minnie's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved