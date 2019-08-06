|
|
Shaver, Minnie
Minnie Mary Etta Shaver, age 94, of Hilliard, "Take my hand, precious Lord, lead me home." Minnie went home with her Lord on August 5, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was retired from Columbus City Schools as a secretary. Minnie was a member of Hilliard Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards. She attended Cypress Wesleyan Church as a member of the Voyagers Bible Class. She worked as a Rosey the Riveter during WWII. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, working puzzles and was loved for her pie making skills. She attended college writing courses which resulted in the completion of 3 books and various published articles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. She was a faithful and loving wife, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Melvin, parents Henry and Grace Upperman, infant grandson, sisters Berdeen, Erdeen, Vera, Juanita and Alice, brothers Dallas, Lawrence and Kenneth. Survived by children, Judy (Willie) Davis, Melvin R. (Cindy) Shaver, Linda (Mike) Bryant and David (Melissa) Shaver; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Jack Upperman; nephews, nieces and many friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 6-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Monday. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Oh 43214. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019