Blessing, Miriam "Pat"
1926 - 2020
Miriam R. Blessing, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Heartland of Westerville. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on March 21, 1926 to Lindsay K and Ruth Coldiron Cooper. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1947 and worked at Mt. Carmel and Mercy Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio. Miriam was preceded in death by her first husband William R. Hansen and second husband James C. Blessing; her son Robert W. Hansen; grandchildren Ryan and Jonathon Hansen; and step-daughter Vicki Hannigan. Survived by daughter Patricia Bidwell of Westerville; grandchildren Samuel Bidwell (Cottage Grove, OR) and Sarah Bidwell (Columbus); nephew Richard Wynkoop; nieces Diane Rohr, Jeanne Moore and families; stepdaughters: Penny Ray, Becky Allshire, Diane Blessing and Tammy Buczkowski; and many, many friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Interment Walnut Grove Cemetery. SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL is serving her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Palliative Care Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for updated service information and to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020