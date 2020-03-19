|
|
Hinton, Miriam
Miriam Hinton, loving aunt to nieces, Terry Jo Mingler (Paul) and the late Brenda Kay Vinson; grandnieces, Melissa and Megan Mingler; and grandnephew, Michael Mingler. Passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Miriam was a graduate of Capital University; received her Master of Arts Degree from Ohio State University; retired as an administrator from the Columbus Public Schools. Burial in Tarlton, Ohio on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1pm. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020