|
|
Hrivnak, Miriam
1942 - 2019
Miriam Isabell Hrivnak, age 77, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 26, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was a devoted mother and an amazing caregiver. Survived by children, Hollis Tucker, Charles Tucker, Debra (Roy) White, Katherine (Victor) Miller, Anita White; grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) Bennett, Erica (Travis) McKibben, Thomas (Kristi) Kaufman, Sarah White, Jessica (Bill) Slone, Charlena Tucker, Joshua White, Jackie White; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Sid, Judy, George, Cheryl, Donna, Jerry; step-son, John Hrivnak; step-daughter, Stacey (Jon) Ferguson and their families. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Vera Hayman, children Michael Tucker, Easter Angel Tucker, spouses Charles Tucker, Andrew Hrivnak, sister Vera, brothers Bill, Jim and Bob. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 AM. Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment South Perry Olive Cemetery, South Perry, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019