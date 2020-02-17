|
|
Lloyd, Miriam
1930 - 2020
Miriam Lloyd, age 89, entered into the presence of Jesus on February 14, 2020. Born August 20, 1930 in Steubenville, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents George and Mildred Clark, stepfather Albert Leath, brothers Bill and Ralph Clark, son Roger Lloyd, granddaughters Amber Glass and Megan Elizabeth Lloyd and her beloved husband of 62 years, Kenneth Lloyd. Survived by children, Marilyn (James) Glass, Kenneth (Joy) Lloyd, and Keith (Jody) Lloyd; brother-in-law, Wayne Lloyd; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. Charter member of Life in Christ Fellowship, where she loved to sing in the choir. Miriam's life was defined by her overflowing love for her family, her friends, her neighbors, and every person fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her. She also loved every living creature, including the birds and squirrels she fed daily, and her beloved cats, Bootsie and Figgy. A very special thanks to Abbington of Arlington for providing such outstanding care. Viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11am at Life in Christ Fellowship, 500 OH 142, West Jefferson, Ohio. Interment will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Life in Christ Fellowship. To leave condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020