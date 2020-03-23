|
Ramirez, Miriam Ruth
1926 - 2020
Miriam Ruth (White) Ramirez, passed away on Thursday, March 19 in her home. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 2, 1926 to William P. and Bertha Mae (Cook) White. She was very proud of graduating, and receiving her R.N., from the World War II Government 3 year Cadet Nurse Program at New England Hospital for Women and Children. Miriam met her husband of 70 years in Detroit, Michigan at Henry Ford Hospital's Bowling League. She was a founding member of St. Gabriel Parish and was a member of St. Matthias Parish since 1959. Miriam sang in the choir and could often be found volunteering for various activities at the parish. She truly was a servant of the Lord who devoted her life to loving family, friends, and anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father Theodore Schlums, infant son Victor H. Jr., and grandson Landon. She is survived by her husband, Victor H.; six children, Victor C. (Laura), Frank (Jan), Jean (Tom) Montrie, Donald (Mel), Teresa and John (Jennifer); 12 grandchildren;14 great grandchildren; and brother, Donald A. (Kris) Schlums. A private family viewing will be held at Schoedinger North Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Donations in Miriam's name can be made to St. Matthias Church or a . Please refer to www.schoedinger.com for further service details, as well as sending messages of comfort to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020