|
|
Roberts, Mitchell Davis
1996 - 2019
Mitchell Davis Roberts "Mitch" was born March 11, 1996, in Columbus, Ohio, passed away suddenly on March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen D. Roberts, grandmother Carol Doyle, and cousin Danny Trautman. He is survived by his father Scott A. Roberts, Sister Madeline C. Roberts, grandparents John J. Davis, Patrick W. Doyle, and Garey and Alice Roberts, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mitch was a graduate of Dublin Coffman High School class of 2014. He was the funniest, most kindhearted lovable person with a heart of gold who could brighten any room with his smile. Mitch loved his family and friends, his cats, fishing, hot rod cars, sports, playing lacrosse, and cooking. Mitch was outgoing and full of life and was the type of person who made friends with just about anyone he met. He enjoyed the time he spent working at Muirfield Village Golf Club and Vitullo Landscaping and he took much pride in his work. Mitch gave the best bear hugs and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Mitch's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Meadow Park Church, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a church service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers we ask that any contributions be made out to the Meadow Park Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019