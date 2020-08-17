1/1
Mitchell Moore
Moore, Mitchell
Mitchell "Mitch" Paul Mione, age 62, of Hilliard (graduate of Fairmont East class of 1977 in Kettering, OH), passed away peacefully in his home on August 12, 2020. For more than 30 years, Mitch was a well-respected and dedicated business professional in the window film industry. He enjoyed the company of his long-time colleagues, and was a friend to his many clients. He played many roles throughout his life: a loyal son and brother, doting husband, loving father and proud grandfather. He leaves behind extended family and a large circle of lifelong friends who will miss his silly humor, his amazing cooking skills and his willingness to always lend a hand. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Mione and Elizabeth (Nate) Halla; grandchildren, Mason, Kadence, Lincoln and Hudson; father, Frank (Linda) Mione; and sister, Leeann Mione. He is preceded by his mother Gloria, and wife of 30 years Cherryl. Everyone who knew and loved him are grateful for his guidance, love and his ability to enjoy every day moments. We will cherish the memories that were made extra special because he was a part of them. Family will gather for a small celebration of life to celebrate the "one and only" Mitch Mione. To honor Mitch's wish, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your notes of love and memories of Mitch. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. Notes can be sent to www.tiddfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
