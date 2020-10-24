1/
Mj Eckhouse
1991 - 2020
Eckhouse, MJ
1991 - 2020
MJ Eckhouse, age 29, passed away October 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his husband, Lis Regula; parents, Mark Lasersohn and Ellen Eckhouse; step son, Kenneth Regula Meyer; brother, Xyl Lasersohn; aunts, Maria Eckhouse, Robin Lasersohn, and Sharon Haworth; uncles, Morris Eckouse, Terry Rumsey, and Peter Lasersohn; and many cousins, friends, and a large recovery family. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in MJ's memory may be made to the Kaleidoscope Youth Center www.kycohio.org and ACLU Ohio www.acluohio.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
New Tifereth Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
