Litteral, Molly A.

1959 - 2020

Molly A. Litteral, age 61, of Columbus passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Molly was a resident of Capital City Gardens. There will be no service. Entombment of cremains will follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements by O. R. Woodyard Company.



