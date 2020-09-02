Carlton, Molly
1943 - 2020
Molly Carlton, age 77, passed away on August 28, 2020. She retired from Columbus Developmental Center after 25 years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Clifty Laywell, brother Bob Laywell, sisters Marietta Rush and Susan Laywell and grandson Devon Carlton. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Eddie) Hamby of Lockbourne, Ohio, Jeff (Pamela) Carlton of Columbus, Ohio, Lori Dockery of Lockbourne, Ohio, and Lisa Carlton of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Linda Mansfield; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-7PM at HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER, 3030 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10AM at Heritage Baptist Church, 470 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. Rev. Eddie Hamby officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and masks are required. Please visit www.heartandhope.com
