Bozman, Molly Jo

1959 - 2020

Molly Jo Bozman, age 61, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on September 12, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1959 to her parents, the late Dawson and Sally Mills. She was a Licking Heights High School Class of 1977 graduate, after which Molly attended and graduated from The Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She worked at Kroger for many years. She married her husband Jim Bozman in 1996 and helped him manage the family business. Molly surrounded herself with friends and family, and she enjoyed traveling and spending time at their Florida home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dawson Mills, Charles and Sally Hampton; sister-in-law, Donna Bozman; brother-in-law, Jeff Bozman. Molly is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jim Bozman; daughter, Malory Fritz (Joesph Perkins); daughter, Samantha Bozman; son, Parker Bozman; sister, Susan (Robert) Moreland; nephew, Matthew (Rose) Moreland; nephew, Aaron (Justine) Moreland; brother, Bruce Mills (Kathy Hicks); niece, Leiland (Giovanni) Mills; brother, Charles Hampton; sister-in-law, Becky (John) Saum; sister-in-law, Nancy Abernathy; sister-in-law, Linda O'Rourke; step-sister, Jean (Rick) Carter; step-sister, Charlene (Bill) Burns and many other dear friends and family. A private burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Glen Rest Cemetery. A Celebration of Her life will take place on that same Saturday, September 19, 2020 at their Baltimore home, 12131 Snyder Church Rd., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 starting at 12:30pm and planned service from 2:30-4pm. Friends are invited to share their favorite memories of Molly during the service or time of fellowship afterwards. In lieu of flowers, family and friends who wish, can donate to Susan G. Koman in honor of Molly's life.



