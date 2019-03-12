Tyree, Molly Marie

1989 - 2019

Our dear sweet Molly Marie Tyree, age 29, has left this world for a better, more peaceful, kind place. Her year long struggle with MRSA has ended! This world lost a truly unique soul who leaves behind her loving parents, Larry and Wendy Tyree; loving sister, Morgan aka "Worsu"; maternal grandmother, Joann Johnson, aka "Mama J"; special friend Chuck; uncle, Bryan (Ingrid) Johnson; cousins, Stephanie and Brandon Gobble and Derek Johnson; and her loyal, faithful dog, Sasha! Molly lived life her way and had a special gift and flair for fashion and a passion for music and a kind heart for all animals, especially the ones that girls aren't supposed to like such as snakes, lizards, spiders, etc. She loved her family fiercely and will be greatly missed by all. A Private Graveside Service will be held for family only with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSU Medical Center, c/o: Infectious Disease Research & Training (Fund #306474), 660 Ackerman Road, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or Franklin County Dog Shelter, 4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43229. A special thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital. They went above and beyond anything we could have imagined and we thank all of them from the bottom of our hearts!