Ohsner, Molly
1953 - 2019
Molly James Ohsner was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 12, 1953 and passed away in Columbus, Ohio on November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald S. Ohsner, parents William T. James II and Martha Gessner James, brother William T. "Tom" James III and sister-in-law Sally Ohsner Robinson. Molly is survived by her brother, Peter (Chris) James; sister-in-law, Debbie James; daughter, Kelly (Chad) Ohsner Davie; son, John (Jessica) Ohsner; grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Marlo and Vivian Davie and James and Jacob Ohsner; first cousins, Carl James, Mary James, and Elizabeth (Steve) Berberich; nieces and nephews, Andrew (Becky) James, Elizabeth Betsy James, Emily (Mike) O'Connor and William T. James IV; second cousins, Thomas (Grace) Wallack and Alex (Kelsey) Lipinsky. Molly graduated from Canfield High School in 1971 and received her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1975 where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Molly was an aerobics instructor for over 15 years. She was an active member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church and volunteered her time on The Buckeye Ranch Service Board and at The Wellington School. On May 8, 1976, Molly married Ronald S. Ohsner and together they shared 42 years of marriage in Upper Arlington, Ohio until Ron's death in 2018. Molly touched the lives of many and will always be remembered for her love of family, friends and neighbors. She volunteered to help others, enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, gardening and spending time with loved ones. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Ganzhorn Suites and National Church Residences Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Family will receive friends from 4-6p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A funeral service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Maple Grove United Methodist Church., 7 W. Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43214. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church. To sign Molly's online guestbook please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019