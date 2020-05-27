Decker, Mona C.

1949 - 2020

Mona C. Decker, age 70, of Columbus, OH, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home with loving family. Mona was preceded in death by her loving husband John in 2012 and is survived by two sons, William of Columbus, Ohio and Jason (Amy) Decker of Lorain, Ohio; and two grandchildren, John and Grant; as well as her two sisters, Marcella (Jerry) Crawford of New Bern, North Carolina and Melinda (John) Vodde of Fort Wayne, Indiana. A celebration of Mona's life will be held on May 30, 2020 from 2-4pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. We ask that Social Distancing recommendations be followed.



