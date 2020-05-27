Mona C. Decker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Decker, Mona C.
1949 - 2020
Mona C. Decker, age 70, of Columbus, OH, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home with loving family. Mona was preceded in death by her loving husband John in 2012 and is survived by two sons, William of Columbus, Ohio and Jason (Amy) Decker of Lorain, Ohio; and two grandchildren, John and Grant; as well as her two sisters, Marcella (Jerry) Crawford of New Bern, North Carolina and Melinda (John) Vodde of Fort Wayne, Indiana. A celebration of Mona's life will be held on May 30, 2020 from 2-4pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. We ask that Social Distancing recommendations be followed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved