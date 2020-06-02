Dinovo, Mona C.
1941 - 2020
Mona C. Dinovo, age 78, of Westerville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She retired from the State of Ohio. Survived by husband, Augustine "Gus" Dinovo; children, Rodney (Kelly) Haller, Lisa Ponting, Augustine, III (Fel) Dinovo and Gina (Todd) Burnett; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Joseph Dinovo. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 3-6 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 313 North State Street, Westerville. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.