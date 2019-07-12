|
|
Kielmeyer, Mona
1935 - 2019
Mona Jean Kielmeyer, age 83, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Mona was born in Congo, Ohio to the late Ed and Christel Bozman. She was a graduate of Reynoldsburg High School, worked at Bozman Plumbing, and was a retired floral designer at Kroger in Reynoldsburg. She was a member of Jersey Baptist Church and the Reynoldsburg-Truro Historical Society. Mona loved spending time with her grandchildren, as well as gardening, painting and going to card parties. She is preceded in death by her husband James Kielmeyer, siblings, Ledra, Leo, Eddie, Vaughn, Don, Grover, and Blanche. She is survived by her children, Danny, Dayna Peck, Duane (Tammy), Doug (Tina) and Dean (Christina "Trinkie" Foster) Kielmeyer; grandchildren, Austin, Adair, Mandy, Ed, Jimmy, Skyler, Mason, Monica, Brandon, Dora, Alex, Drayton, Ryann and beloved great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends Monday from 6-9 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street. Her service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Road, New Albany, Ohio. Pastor John Hays officiating. Her interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. If desired contributions may be made to the of Central Ohio. The family would like to thank her in home caregiver Bonita Williams and the staff at Tuscany Gardens for their tender loving care. Messages may be sent to her family by visitingwww.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019