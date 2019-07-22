|
Wells, Mona Lee
1933 - 2019
Mona Wells, 85, of Reynoldsburg passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Mona earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and worked at Grant Hospital. Mona was a long-time member of Parkview Presbyterian Church and volunteered for 40 years at the Cancer Thrift Store in Reynoldsburg. When not volunteering or spending time with her family, Mona was bringing joy to those around her with her famous baked goods.
Mona is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wells; her parents, William and Pearl Haught; brother, Gary Haught; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wells and great grandson, Noah Grossman.
She is survived by her sister, Dona (Cliff) McMahan; brother, Zane (Jackie) Haught; her four sons, William (Penny), Thomas (Brenda), Kenneth (Debbie), and Donald; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and dear friends, Ginny Coulter and JoAnne Jarvis-Percy.
Her family will receive friends Saturday, July 27th from 10:00-11:30AM at Parkview Presbyterian Church, 6969 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 11:30AM with Reverend J. Robert Gray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mona's memory to Parkview Presbyterian Church, or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019