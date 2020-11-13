1/1
Mona Wasson
1929 - 2020
Wasson, Mona
Mona (Hildreth) Wasson, 91, passed away peacefully November 8, 2020 in Humble, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Mona was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and James Hildreth, sister Marjorie Boewe and granddaughter Kristen Aiken Bergund. She is survived by children, Fred (Madonna) and James (Kristi) Wasson and Janet Wasson Aiken; grandchildren, Mark Wasson, Zach, Walker and Susie Wasson and Katie and David Aiken; many nieces and nephews and two great grandchildren. Mona was born on June 4, 1929 in Lombard, Illinois. She graduated from Northwestern School of Nursing in 1951 and traveled to Alaska with her roommate to practice nursing in Anchorage. It was there she met her husband Jan Wasson and followed him in his Air Force career until they settled in Gahanna, Ohio. Mona worked at Riverside Methodist Hospital until she retired after 36 yrs. Prior to moving to Texas, she kept busy with the historical society, red hat society, card club, the senior center, and was an active member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, and even in the depths of dementia, loved her deserts! A graveside service will be held in Chicago when travel permits.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
