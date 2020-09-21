Willoughby, Mona
Mona Belle Siders Willoughby, age 84, of Albany, died Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Apr. 20, 1936 in Buffalo, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings Shawver and Freda Wallace Shawver. She graduated from Buffalo High School (WV), where she was a cheerleader. Early in life, she taught in a one room school house, but her main occupation was homemaker, household manager, wife, mother and a care giver for her aged parents and others who needed care on a temporary basis. Mona was a former resident of Columbus. She was a devoted Christian. She taught Sunday School, led Bible Study groups, was a youth leader and an active member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church. She often had large Sunday dinners for her family and anyone else who was hungry. Gospel Music was very important in her life. She sang on a Christian radio station in Columbus as a member of the Williams Road Trio, and also sang with other groups in the Athens area. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning. Her first husband, the late Aaron "Buster" or "Bus" Siders and Mona raised a large garden for vegetables and produce. Buster was unofficially known as "The Tomato King" selling tomatoes at a stand on Williams Road in Columbus. The "tomato money" helped with tuition for their children to attend private Christian schools. Mona is survived by her husband of 19 years, Gene Willoughby; four daughters, Cheryl (Sherman) Fields of Columbus, Paula (James) Blake of Columbus, Regina (Larry) Williams of Columbus and Jo Ann (Rod) Uhlig of Coshocton; two sons, Bill (Kathy) Siders of Columbus and Richard (April) Siders of Harrisburg; three step children, Keith (Christy) Young of Nelsonville, David (Carol) Willoughby of Albany and Lisa (Tom) Downey of Carbondale, IL; 16 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; a sister, Garnett Bayless of Meadville, MS; and a brother, that she helped raise, Vernon (Joann) Shawver of Grove City. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Aaron A. Siders in 1998, a grandson Joshua Fields and a brother William Shawver. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2pm at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 7600 Church Hill Rd., Athens, OH 45701 with Pastor John Pauley officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.