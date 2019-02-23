|
|
Hogan, Monica Ann (Stanley)
1959 - 2019
Monica A. (Stanley) Hogan of Pickerington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Monica was born in Waukegan, Illinois, January 30, 1959 to her parents, the late Leonard E. Stanley and Eunice A. (Reynolds) Stanley. They were residing in Lake Zurich, IL at the time. The family relocated to Lebanon, NH in 1961 where she was a proud graduate of Lebanon (NH) High School. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Denison University, Granville, OH where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Monica later obtained her master's degree from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, while working for the Ohio EPA. She passionately and proudly served as an Environmental Economist and Specialist at the Ohio EPA for over 31 years. Monica is survived by her husband of 27 years, Kerry Steven Hogan, and their loving children, Victoria Ann, Ryan Steven and Kristin Sabrina of Pickerington, Ohio; mother, Eunice A. Stanley; two sisters, Paula Morse and Elizabeth Stanley; one brother, Mark Stanley; four nephews, Kevin, Matthew, Andrew and Tyler; one niece, Erin; one great-niece, Raegan; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard E. Stanley, in 1977 and aunt, Ruth T. Dwojakowski in 1992. Calling hours will be 5-8 pm on Friday, March 1st, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH, where a memorial service will follow at 8 pm. Monica will be buried next to her childhood idol, her father, at the beautiful Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith, WI. Donations in Monica's memory can be made to the American Red Cross. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019