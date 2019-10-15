|
Monica (Pezanowski) Cacchillo, RN, of Blacklick, went to Heaven on October 12, 2019. Monica was an Angel among us and was kind in heart and spirit and saw good in everyone. She was especially proud of her Polish heritage and spoke the language fluently. Monica especially liked working with children and did so with the "Friends Across Time" at St. Matthew's Parish in Gahanna. She also was a Lector, member of the Funeral Choir, and Charitable Works Ministry. Monica was born in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania and graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton and received her RN license. She worked as an operating room nurse for several years at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, New York. There she met the love of her life, Anthony, and relocated to central Ohio, residing in Coshocton, Ohio, where soon, four sons were born and raised. Monica is survived by loving husband, Anthony; sons, Anthony (Michaelle), Paul (Renee), David (Renee); James (Meridith); grandchildren, Elena, Rachel, Kaitlin, Evelyn, Caroline, Jennie, Dominic, David; sister, Theresa (George) McCarthy; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Pezanowski. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Antoinette Pezanowski, brother Raymond and nephew George McCarthy. Pfeifer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on SATURDAY, October 19, 2019, 10:30 AM at the St. Matthew The Apostle Catholic Church, with Fr. Sill officiating. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. For those who wish to honor her memory, contributions may be made to the General Abraham Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Matthew Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
