Glynn, Monica
1930 - 2019
Monica Glynn, age 89, of Baltimore, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence. Born July 31, 1930 in Chicora, PA to the late Francis and Mary Alice (Black) Knoll, she was a graduate of Slippery Rock University. She was a retired elementary school teacher at Christ the King Elementary with 32 years service, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. She enjoyed golfing and playing the piano. Survived by her daughter, Anne Glynn Zajicek, MD, Pharm D.; son-in-law, Ofer Zajicek, Ph.D.; grandson, Eli Zajicek; sisters, Mary Geibel, Bernadette Huefner, Donna "Betty" Neff; brothers, Fr. Lester Knoll, OFM, Thomas Knoll; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Glynn in 2016, sisters Rita Barnhart, Agnes Pfaff, brothers John Knoll, Francis Knoll, Fr. Charles Knoll, OFM, and Donald "Ed" Knoll. A Roman Catholic graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 915 St. Rt. 68, East Brady, PA 16028. Friends who wish may contribute to the Post 3761, 2155 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd., Baltimore, OH 43105 in Monica and Paul's memory. Shiva will be held at the home of Anne and Ofer Zajicek in Rockville, MD on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 6 and 7 from 6-8 pm. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019