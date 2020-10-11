Hocking-Herrnstein, Monica "Mickey"

1966 - 2020

"Mickey" passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the comfort of her home. "Mickey" had a good attitude towards life. She said "If you fall just get up and try again". And she had the scars to prove it. Survived by her husband Richard Herrnstein, her parents Ron and Dianne Zumfelde, brother Erich Sr, sister Lori Zumfelde, nieces Daize Mathers and Cadyn Zumfelde, nephews Robert and Christopher Hocking, Erich Preston Jr. Many neighbors are grieving along with the family. "Mickey" was a well loved member of her community and they will hold a celebration of life in the spring. "Mickey's" family lives in NW Ohio and they will arrange for a wake at a time to be decided later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store