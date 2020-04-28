The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monica Scarberry


1958 - 2020
Monica Scarberry Obituary
Scarberry, Monica
1958 - 2020
Monica G. Scarberry, age 61, of Columbus, OH, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on December 1, 1958 in Uniontown, PA to her parents Williard Hines and Wilma Early. On April 30, 1988, she married her loving husband of 32 years, John Scarberry at the Parma Park Church of God. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Natalie; son, Zach; and sister, Wanda. Monica was preceded in death by her mother Wilma, father Williard, Sr., brothers Willard, Jr. (Sandra) and Charles. A visitation will be held on May 1, 2020 at 6-8p.m. at Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Monica's family will have a celebration of life memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude's Research Foundation. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to leave online condolences for Monica's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
