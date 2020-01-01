|
Chester, Monte
1967 - 2019
Monte Chester, age 52, a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend, put down his sword in his battle with cancer and yielded to the call of Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Born on June 6, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio to Marilyn and Steven F. Chester, Monte grew up primarily in Gahanna, Ohio and graduated in 1985 from Groveport Madison High School and Eastland Career Center where he met his wife Tina. He graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in 1988. Monte's love of automobiles, technology and engineering led him to Honda of America Manufacturing where he spent 27 years. He started in IT and soon moved to Market Quality which allowed his pride and care for Honda products to shine. Known for his quick wit, fierce intelligence, and kind heart, Monte loved spirited debates, racing of all kinds, working on his Honda S2000 and motorcycling, but most of all, he cherished spending time with Tina, his wife of 29 years, his family, and their best friends Mike and Sara Long and their children John Michael and Zachary. Monte is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn R. Williams, maternal grandparents Leonard and Ruth Schardt as well as paternal grandparents Donald and Eva (Betty) Chester. He is survived by his loving wife Tina, his father Steven F. (Gloria) Chester, brother Rodney (Brenda) Chester, his niece Tiffani Chester, great nephew Ayden Denig, as well as many other family members and friends who will greatly miss his smile, his humor, and his love. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Memorial Hospital of Union County, The James Cancer Hospital, and The OSUCCC – James Palliative Care Center who cared for him. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Marysville Grace Church, 17240 Amrine-Wood Road, Marysville, Ohio 43040 where a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Get Your Rear In Gear – Columbus 5k. https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/columbus/MontesCrusaders Checks should be made payable to Colon Cancer Coalition with GYRIG – Columbus identified in the memo. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020