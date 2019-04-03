Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service
1370 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 253-7944
Resources
More Obituaries for Mordicai Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mordicai Ferguson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mordicai Ferguson Obituary
Ferguson, Mordicai
1933 - 2019
Mordicai David Ferguson, Sr., age 85, departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Born October 4, 1933 at Woodbay, WV to the union of the late Dubois Clarence (Tike) Ferguson and Annie Kate (Coles) Ferguson. Mort enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951. While in the military, he trained to be a dental technician. Preceded in death by brothers Clarence Thomas, Junious Williams, Howard Henry, Herbert Daniel, and Excell Ferguson. Survived by children, Mordicai D. Ferguson, Jr. (Renee) Sacramento, CA; Elbert and Jennifer Ferguson, Columbus, OH; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary L. Ferguson and Brenda M. Adams, Columbus, OH; Jennie A. Ferguson, mother of his children. Special thanks to cousins Melanie Ferguson, Kay Bundy, and Kennith Logwood II for helping us in time of sorrow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now