|
|
Ferguson, Mordicai
1933 - 2019
Mordicai David Ferguson, Sr., age 85, departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Born October 4, 1933 at Woodbay, WV to the union of the late Dubois Clarence (Tike) Ferguson and Annie Kate (Coles) Ferguson. Mort enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951. While in the military, he trained to be a dental technician. Preceded in death by brothers Clarence Thomas, Junious Williams, Howard Henry, Herbert Daniel, and Excell Ferguson. Survived by children, Mordicai D. Ferguson, Jr. (Renee) Sacramento, CA; Elbert and Jennifer Ferguson, Columbus, OH; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary L. Ferguson and Brenda M. Adams, Columbus, OH; Jennie A. Ferguson, mother of his children. Special thanks to cousins Melanie Ferguson, Kay Bundy, and Kennith Logwood II for helping us in time of sorrow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019