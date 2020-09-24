1/1
Morlene Sanford
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford, Morlene
1927 - 2020
Morlene Sanford, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020. Born May 3,1927 she is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Harry Jaffe, and son-in-law Randy Bank. Morlene was born in Cleveland, OH and was raised in Akron, OH graduating from Buchtel High. She attended Ohio State University, and later transferred to Kent State to be closer to help with the family business, Summit Leather. Morlene raised her family in Bexley, OH and was an avid baker, remembered for her famous coconut cream pies which were packed with love. She was a docent for many years at The Columbus Museum of Art, and went onto run Royal Tours, hosting countless group cruises around the world. She is survived by sister, Gloria Katz; aunt, Pat Mintz; children, Richard Sanford (Linda Konrad), Ruth Bank, Bob Sanford (Leslie); and grandchildren, Hannah Bank, Jacob and Mollie Groth. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn on September 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Morlene's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or The Columbus Museum of Art. Online guestbook at epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
Forest Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved