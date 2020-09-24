Sanford, Morlene
1927 - 2020
Morlene Sanford, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020. Born May 3,1927 she is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Harry Jaffe, and son-in-law Randy Bank. Morlene was born in Cleveland, OH and was raised in Akron, OH graduating from Buchtel High. She attended Ohio State University, and later transferred to Kent State to be closer to help with the family business, Summit Leather. Morlene raised her family in Bexley, OH and was an avid baker, remembered for her famous coconut cream pies which were packed with love. She was a docent for many years at The Columbus Museum of Art, and went onto run Royal Tours, hosting countless group cruises around the world. She is survived by sister, Gloria Katz; aunt, Pat Mintz; children, Richard Sanford (Linda Konrad), Ruth Bank, Bob Sanford (Leslie); and grandchildren, Hannah Bank, Jacob and Mollie Groth. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn on September 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Morlene's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
or The Columbus Museum of Art. Online guestbook at epsteinmemorial.com