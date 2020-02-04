|
Epstein, Morton
1926 - 2020
Morton Epstein, age 93, passed away February 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Epstein; wife of 40 years, Geraldine; brother, Howard V. Epstein. Survived by daughter, Joan Epstein; son, David Epstein. Veteran of WWII and former owner of the Arcade Shoe Store in Logan, OH. Graveside services will be held 11 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020, at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be observed following the service until 5 PM at the home of Joan Epstein. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wexner Heritage House. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020