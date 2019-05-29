|
|
Neal, Morton
1932 - 2019
Morton Leon "Billy Boy" Neal, age 87. Sunrise February 15, 1932 and Sunset May 13, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Memorial Service 3PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the NEAL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019