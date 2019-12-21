|
York, Jr., Mose
1940 - 2019
Mose York Jr. age, 79, Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence. Mose was a retired truck driver of over 40 plus years. He was also a car enthusiast all his life. He was an amazing man, father, dad, grand paw and friend to many and never met a stranger. He was loved by many. He spent his later years owning a landscaping and garage business for 10 years. Survived by wife, Jane of 13 years; daughters Pamela (Ronald) Reveal, Aleitha (Brian) Chenault, Sonya (Frank) Ford; son Brett (Sandy) York; grandchildren Hannah, Ronnie, Tabby, Matt, Brianna, Justin, Brandon, Zac, Samantha, Cameran, Alexandria; 14 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by first wife Ludie York; grandson Tre' York; parents Mose York Sr. and Willia York. Friends may call Sunday 2-5PMEVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday 11AM. Pastor Joel Simpson officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019