Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mose York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mose York Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mose York Jr. Obituary
York, Jr., Mose
1940 - 2019
Mose York Jr. age, 79, Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence. Mose was a retired truck driver of over 40 plus years. He was also a car enthusiast all his life. He was an amazing man, father, dad, grand paw and friend to many and never met a stranger. He was loved by many. He spent his later years owning a landscaping and garage business for 10 years. Survived by wife, Jane of 13 years; daughters Pamela (Ronald) Reveal, Aleitha (Brian) Chenault, Sonya (Frank) Ford; son Brett (Sandy) York; grandchildren Hannah, Ronnie, Tabby, Matt, Brianna, Justin, Brandon, Zac, Samantha, Cameran, Alexandria; 14 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by first wife Ludie York; grandson Tre' York; parents Mose York Sr. and Willia York. Friends may call Sunday 2-5PMEVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday 11AM. Pastor Joel Simpson officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -