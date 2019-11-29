|
Ostaski, Muguet
Muguet J. (Smith) Ostaski, 71, of Gloucester, MA (formerly of Beverly Farms and Marblehead, MA, and Columbus, OH), wife of William Ostaski, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester, MA. Muguet was born in Columbus, OH on June 8, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Trent and Eileen (Ebert) Smith. As a child she was named Deborah and legally changed her name to Muguet (French for "lily of the valley") in her teens. Muguet attended Columbus School for Girls, graduated from Bexley High School and furthered her studies at Pine Manor and Ohio State University where she received a Bachelor's degree in music and theater. From a young age Muguet exhibited a bright, individualistic personality; always pioneering adventures with her loving brother and cousins. In her youth, Muguet was an avid equestrian and became an animal lover for life. She had an innate ability for performance and was featured in television advertisements and countless theater productions where her talent for singing was center stage. She was known in the north shore of Boston area for performing in her band, Seabreeze, with the late Betty Kennedy. She also participated in and led choirs at various churches in Ohio and Massachusetts until the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in her late 40s, began to impede her ability to lead the charge. She will always be remembered fondly for her uncanny ability to lighten the mood of any setting, even when she was in the throws of disease and up until her last day here with us. She is survived by her husband, William; her son, Trent Jones and his wife, Kathleen Burke of Beverly, MA; brother, Wynn Smith and his wife, Victoria Squire of Nashville, TN; among many other extended family in the Columbus, OH and heartland area. Her services will be held in Columbus, Ohio in the spring of 2020 and a website in tribute of her life is to come, at: www.themuguet.com. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019