McCalla, Murie L.
1923 - 2020
Muriel E. McCalla passed away on May 3, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. Muriel was born August 6, 1923 in Minneapolis, MN to Sigfrid and Leola Francin. She graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN in 1945, majoring in music. On June 12, 1945 she married Rodney L. McCalla, the guy she hit with her lunch box in 8th grade when he tried to kiss her. They relocated to the Columbus area after WWII where she taught piano for 20 years and was a fundraiser for the Columbus Symphony. Muriel was an avid golfer, competing in numerous Franklin County golf championships, and belonged to Brookside CC and later Royal Tee Golf in Cape Coral, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, her twin brothers Robert and Roland, and sisters-in-law Mary Lou and Celayne. She is survived by daughters Nancy (Ivan) Nance, Barbra (Douglas) Brooks, Patti (Dennis) Rouse, and son Mark (Carida) McCalla; grandchildren Zach (Megan) Brooks, Sean Brooks, Ian (Caroline)Nance, Aubrey Nance, Erin McCalla, Megan (Andy) Parker, Kevin Rouse, Kyle (Jess) Rouse, and six great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who taught the true meaning of family. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.