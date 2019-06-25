The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Myla Cook


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Myla Cook Obituary
Cook, Myla
1962 - 2019
Myla Lynn Cook, age 57, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 of multiple myeloma. She was born on May 31, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Rebecca "Becky" Cook; also preceded in death by her Aunts Beverly (Cook) Jackson, Wanda (Cook) Shank, Uncles Wilbur (Buddy) Johnson, Michael Cook, cousins Jackson T. Jackson, David Cook, and grandparents. She is survived by her children, Corey Cook and Courtney Cook; her brothers, Jeff Cook and Mark Cook; nieces and nephews, beloved cousins, family, and adopted children. In celebration of her life, family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10-11AM at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a service will be held at 11AM. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
