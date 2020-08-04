Cullin, Myla

1927 - 2020

Myla F. Cullen, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence. Member Briggs Road Baptist Church. She was a retired nurses aide and was a longtime house mother for students at Ohio State University. Preceded in death by husband Earl Taylor. Survived by grandchildren, Linda (Ross) Taylor-Draper, Rheta Cutler, William Reid Jr. and Rebecca (Joseph Morris) Reid; very special friend, Sheena (William) Reid; numerous great grandchildren, other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 10AM-12Noon, where service will follow at 12Noon. Pastor Ray Umphrey officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, FL.



