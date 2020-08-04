1/
Myla Cullin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cullin, Myla
1927 - 2020
Myla F. Cullen, age 93, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence. Member Briggs Road Baptist Church. She was a retired nurses aide and was a longtime house mother for students at Ohio State University. Preceded in death by husband Earl Taylor. Survived by grandchildren, Linda (Ross) Taylor-Draper, Rheta Cutler, William Reid Jr. and Rebecca (Joseph Morris) Reid; very special friend, Sheena (William) Reid; numerous great grandchildren, other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 10AM-12Noon, where service will follow at 12Noon. Pastor Ray Umphrey officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
12:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved