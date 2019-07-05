|
|
Nelson, Myles
1930 - 2019
Myles F. Nelson, 89, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Myles was born March 27, 1930 near North Loup, NE to Ben and Grace Sheldon Nelson. He was last employed by PDG Enterprises in Westerville, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife Nancy Kalajainen Nelson, brothers David and Daniel Nelson. Survived by children, Debra (Harvey) Guikema, Jill (Douglas) Vrona, Emily (Brad) Hunt and Bruce Nelson; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Myles was well loved by his family and everyone who knew him. A service will be held Monday 11am at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio, where friends may call from 10am until time of service. Burial to follow at Kingwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Elim 9602, 5567 Painted Rocks Road, Woodland Park, Colorado 80863. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019