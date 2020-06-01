Myra Belle Perry
Perry, Myra Belle
Myra Belle Perry, age 86, passed away May 27, 2020. Calling Hours (only 10 people at a time) June 5, 2020, 10-11:30a.m. Private family service (50 maximum) at 12p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
JUN
5
Service
12:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
