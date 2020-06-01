Perry, Myra Belle
Myra Belle Perry, age 86, passed away May 27, 2020. Calling Hours (only 10 people at a time) June 5, 2020, 10-11:30a.m. Private family service (50 maximum) at 12p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.