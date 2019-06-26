|
|
Brenneman, Myra
1945 - 2019
Myra Gael Brenneman, age 73, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Member of Jerome United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening with the Dublin Garden Club, traveling, and golf. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald Gene Brenneman and sister Coy Lou Ryan. Survived by daughters, Julie Ann (Nathaniel) Crosby and Sarah Brenneman (David C.) Jo; grandchildren, Michael and Reece Crosby, Sebastian and Cassius Jo; brother-in-law, Norman Ryan; sister-in-law, Bonnie Turner; nieces, Valerie Duff, Christie Steigerwald, Beth Jefferies, Terri Lester; and nephews, Michael Ryan and Randy Turner. Celebration of Life Service will be held 10a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Jerome United Methodist Church, 10531 Jerome Rd., Plain City, OH 43064, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Pelotonia www.pelotonia.org/brenneman. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019