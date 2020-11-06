1/
Myra Jones
1932 - 2020
Myra Rose Jones, age 88, of Reynoldsburg, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. Born April 29, 1932 in Athens, OH to the late James and Sarah Jones. Myra was a 1950 graduate of Central High School in Columbus, OH. She loved to play bingo, read and was an avid sports fan. In addition to her parents, Myra is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas J Jones, brothers James and Paul Jones and sister Edith Wening. She is survived by her son, Tom (Barbara) Jones; daughter, Susan (Richard Snelling) Grove; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Jones, Amanda (Brian) Meeks, Natalie Hansen, Tara (Alexander) Masters, Shannon Grove, Lance Grove; 9 great-grandchildren; and her special sisters-in-law, Betty Jones and Phyllis O'Keefe. Friends may visit Sunday, November 8, 3-6p.m. at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing is to be observed. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 9, at the funeral home at 10:30a.m. with interment to Lithopolis Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com A special thank you to the Nurses and Staff at Wesley Ridge-Bishop Place for your kindness, love and caring for Myra.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
