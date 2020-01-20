|
Newton, Myrleann
Myrleann H. Newton (nee Hall), was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 17, 1927, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Lewis Center, Ohio at the age of 92. She devoted her life to family and music. A 1986 retiree of The Ohio State University, she was a long-time member of the National and Ohio Federations of Music Clubs. During her tenure, she compiled and edited the Directory of American Music; was a Rose Fay Thomas Fellow with the National Federation of Music Clubs; served as a Board member of the National Federation of Music Clubs as Chairman of American Music; President of the Saturday Music Club; Chairman of the Venetia Hall Piano Concerto; and many other roles. She was preceded in death by her husband R. Keith Newton, mother Venetia Hall, father Herman Hall, and sister Venetia Francis. She is survived by daughter, Ninon Greene; nieces, Gayle (Steve) Hillman, and Carla (Joby) Hyatt; grandchildren, Timothy (Rose) Greene, Scott Greene, and Monique Greene; great-grandchildren, DaMara Greene, John (Maryjane) Jacinto, Robert (Cassie) Jacinto, Krae Greene, and Lokai Greene; and many other beloved family members. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St, Columbus, Oh 43213. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, Gender Rd. Christian Church, Saturday Music Club, Women in Music, Columbus Delta Omicron/Zeta Beta Chapter. Online guestbook at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020