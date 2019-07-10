|
|
Caruso, Myrna
1938 - 2019
Myrna Caruso, age 81, of Westerville, passed away on July 4, 2019. Born on February 8th, 1938 to the late Carlos Downing and Valentine Roebuck in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Myrna was a longtime employee of The Ohio State University. Preceded in death by her loving husband Cesare Caruso. Survived by her children, Gary (Kim), Stephanie (Dan), Christine (William); and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at Xenos Christian Fellowship, 1340 Community Park Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43229, Wednesday, July 17, 5-8pm. Service to start at 6pm with light refreshments to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019