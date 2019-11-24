The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Peggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Peggs


1944 - 2019
Myrna Peggs Obituary
Peggs, Myrna
1944 - 2019
Myrna L. Peggs, 75, of Gahanna, passed away at Mount Carmel East after a brief illness. She was born in Foraker, Ohio on February 27, 1944 to the late Alvin Earl and Lucille Mae (Poland) Peggs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Webster, Earle, and Zane Peggs; and sister Elaine Dennis. She is survived by her daughters Mendy (Mark) Abbati and Monica (Andre) Picou; grandchildren Madison, Marissa, Melaina, Mackenzie, Jeffery, and Madelyn; siblings Kaye (Tom) Habart and Lynn Peggs ; siblings-in-law Paul Dennis, Carole Peggs, and Penny Peggs. Myrna worked for Columbus city Schools for 27 years, having started her career in the kitchen and finally working as an accounting clerk at the district office, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but mostly she enjoyed being an amazing grandmother and attending her grandchildren's events. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6-8PM and a funeral will be held Wednesday at 10AM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A committal service will follow at Norman Cemetery, CR 115, Kenton, OH. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
