Jenkins, Myron
1957 - 2019
Myron Dale "Piney" Jenkins, age 61. Sunrise August 30, 1957 in Arlington, AL and Sunset March 3, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service 11am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hebrew Baptist Church, 1338 Gault St. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERALHOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JENKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019