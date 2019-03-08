Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hebrew Baptist Church
1338 Gault St.
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebrew Baptist Church
1338 Gault St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Jenkins


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myron Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Myron
1957 - 2019
Myron Dale "Piney" Jenkins, age 61. Sunrise August 30, 1957 in Arlington, AL and Sunset March 3, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service 11am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hebrew Baptist Church, 1338 Gault St. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERALHOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JENKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now