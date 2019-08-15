|
|
Kornfeld (Reiff), Myron
1932 - 2019
Myron Kornfeld, age 87, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Florida. Preceded in death by his wife Leonore Reiff Kornfeld and brother Mark Kornfeld. Survived by wife, Ronni (Grossman) Kornfeld, brother, Gary Kornfeld; children, Elliot (Eileen) Reiff, Charlene Reiff, Devon (Lisa) Reiff, Kim Hough, Robin Goddard; and six grandchildren. Funeral and Shiva will take place in Florida. Donations may be made to congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019