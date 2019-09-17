Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maple Grove United Methodist Church
7 W Henderson Rd
Columbus, OH
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove United Methodist Church
7 W Henderson Rd
Columbus, OH
Myrtie Baker Obituary
Baker, Myrtie
Myrtie Blanche Billman Baker, age 91, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, Ohio to the late Vida Ogg Billman Ullman and Fred C. Billman. She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell and grandson Ross Wilcox. Survived by her loving children, Linda (John) Wilcox, James Baker (Sherry Buckley), and Lana Baker (Michael Gruber); grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Wilcox, William Baker, Mara Gruber (Nathan Reese), and Irene Gruber; great grandchildren, Andrew, Elise, Colin Wilcox, and Margaux Reese. She graduated from Lewisville High School, with cheerleading and valedictorian honors. Myrtie joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps and graduated from Columbus' White Cross School of Nursing in 1948. She enjoyed being an office nurse for Drs. Robert Pickett, Olan Burt, and Donald Gantt, after working in White Cross and Riverside Methodist Hospitals' Labor and Delivery. She later worked for other doctors including Dr. David Stockwell. She was a member of Riverside - White Cross School of Nursing Alumni Association and Maple Grove United Methodist Church. Myrtie loved extended family gatherings, activities with nurse friends, travel, and sports. The family will greet friends and relatives at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH beginning at 10 am on September 24, following with an 11 am service, and interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrtie's memory may be sent to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
