Crable, Myrtle
1932 - 2020
Myrtle (née Lewis) Hay Crable, 87, of Grove City, OH, passed away on May 30, 2020. Born October 6, 1932 in Viper, Kentucky to the late Felix and Malissa (Slone) Lewis. She was retired from the General Motors/Delphi plant in Columbus, OH. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was an amazing cook. She was well known for her homemade pies, especially coconut cream. Preceded in death by her husband of almost 53 years, Eugene R. Hay. Survived by her husband of 10 years, Charles E. Crable; and her five children, Debra (John) Myers of Marshall, Texas, Garry Hay of Grove City, Larry (Jody) Hay of Diamond, Ohio, Kathy Ogden of Grove City, and Daphne Hawk (Joe Stevens) of Grove City; step-children, Pam (David) Murray of Grove City, Stephen (Debra) Crable of Santa Fe, NM, and Robert (Rayejene) Crable of Tolar, TX; her 10 grandchildren, Shannon (Nicole) Hay of Castle Hayne, NC, Jeffrey (Melissa) Farlow of Sophia, NC, Dr. Amber (Brent) Blair of Diamond, OH, Tabitha (Isaac) Bach of Henderson, TX, Jared Ogden of Grove City, Becca (Dan) Levesque of Grove City, Kaylin (Brad) Lawhorn of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jacob (Kory) Miller of Grove City, Crystal (Jeevan) Sathyaraj of Spring, TX, and Haylie Hawk of Grove City; 19 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lillian Hay, Addison and Bianca Blair, Sara Beth and Eli Farlow, Shannon, Alexis, Case and Everett Bach, Josiah and Selina Sathyaraj, Jack, Avery, Ella & Mia Levesque, and Austin, Quinn and Chloe Miller; her siblings, Mattie Hinkle, Vernon (Pat) Lewis, Maude Williams, all of Hamilton, OH, and Dewey Lewis of St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. A Private funeral service and burial will be held later. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.