Vano, Myrtle
1921 - 2020
Myrtle A. Vano, age 99, of Westerville, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1921 to the late Frederick and Josephine (Och) Woodward in Elizabeth, NJ. She was married to her loving husband, Joseph Vano in 1943. Myrtle is survived by her children, Barbara (Frederick) Hartings and Joseph (Sandra) Vano, Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren) Hartings, Kristen (Van) Easterday and Jodi (Ron) Gornick; great grandchildren, Jasmine Easterday, Jocelyn Hartings and Evan Easterday. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter JoAnn Vano and sister Dorothy Parrish. Private services were held at St. Edward's Parish, Granville, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com