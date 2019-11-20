The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
N. Jean Jackson


1933 - 2019
N. Jean Jackson Obituary
Jackson, N. Jean
1933 - 2019
N. Jean Jackson, age 86, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Columbus, OH on October 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph A and Alice (Wieber) Weigand. Jean was the treasurer for Professional Air, Inc. for ten years. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ben F. "Pat" Jackson; sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Vanessa Jackson, Sean and Tammy Jackson; 7 beloved grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Beside her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Mary, Betty, Joann, Eleanor and Virginia. She loved gardening and tending to the plants and flowers in the conservatory in her home. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling with Pat throughout the world. She collected anything with angels or cherubs, especially when it was her favorite colors of white and gold. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12noon Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 434 Norton Road, Columbus, OH 43228. Fr. Leo Connolly Celebrant. Entombment to follow Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215, in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
