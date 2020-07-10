Marple, N. Ruth
1929 - 2020
Nella Ruth Marple, age 90, a Cherished Mother and Grandmother passed away peacefully July 8, 2020 in Peru, Indiana with family by her side. She was born Dec. 24, 1929 to the late John and Gussie "Mae" Maynard, in Pond Creek, Kentucky. Ruth is survived by four of her five children, Tamara (Larry) McAlister, Clinton (Pat) Poling, Sandra (Barry) Cole, April (Brett) Montgomery. She is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah (Dick) Williams. She is also survived by grandchildren, Tonya, (Bill) Moore, Angie (Steve) Blake, Richard (Nikki) Willliams, Teresa (Kurt) Cremeans, Christina McAlister, Brian McAlister, Shaun (Ashley) McAlister, Jessica (Neville) Nofar, Joseph (Vanessa) Miller, Clint Jr (Kelly) Poling, Curtis Poling, Kathy Green, Scott Wilson, Jared Yelton and Ginger (Gautham) Jayaraman, Ryan (April) Montgomery, Sarah Montgomery, Hannah Montgomery, Elaina Montgomery; great grandchildren, Zachary (Melanie) Moore, Ashley, Leland, Jack (Sheri) Moore, April, Valerie, Leanna, Elizabeth, Daniel, Dawson, Ricky, Andrew, Mason, Logan, Chyna (Chris) Kirby, Bleu, Donovin, Cierra, Gage, Rena, Storm, Brock, Katia, Zachery, Dominic, Briella, Shelby (John) Farmer, Mia, Zane, Shea, Abigail, Kendall, Lydia, Lily, Caiden, Maddox, Savitha, Sahana, Kal, Jordan, Malynn, Grant, Cameron and Gracie; 12 great great grandchildren. She was married to the late William "Jack" Marple and lived in Columbus, Ohio until 2017. She retired from AT&T. She was a Christian and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved her family more than anything. She loved to entertain, dance, sing and yodel! "Let your light shine…" Matthew 5:16. Friends may call 4-8pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored to stay in compliance with social distancing guidelines. We respectfully require friends and guests wear a mask for everyone's safety at this time. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
